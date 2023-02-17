Home page World

A family calls animal catchers to have a small snake removed. When the ceiling comes down, then the nasty surprise: XXL constrictors are hiding in the apartment.

Munich – Unwelcome roommates such as spiders and beetles keep popping up in crooked corners and niches. Especially the Nosferatu Spider regularly spreads fear and terror in the Munich region – wrongly so. The people of Malaysia can only laugh at such small intruders.

XXL constrictor in the bedroom: nasty surprise for residents

In the Southeast Asian country, residents discovered what appeared to be a smaller snake that had probably nested in the ceiling of their apartment. The family called animal catchers to get rid of the uninvited guest. One of the residents filmed the video, later it was turned on tik tok and Twitter clicked millions of times.

The short video clip shows how one of the rescuers tried to grab the reptile with a long pole. When one of his colleagues knocked on the ceiling to lure the animal further out, parts of the concrete fell down – and with it: two more boa constrictors. As the occupants of the house cried out in fear, the snakes are seen dangling from the wall, their long bodies entangled.

Snake catchers – the rescuers in need

The Australian online newspaper new.com.au released a longer version of the video showing what happened next: When the frightened animals tried to crawl back under the covers, the snake catchers grabbed one of the animals and bravely pulled it off the covers.

They then dragged the animal down the hallway of the apartment building, where the men tried to put the boa in a metal box, as shown in another TikTok video.

“Burning the whole house” – Twitter users react in horror

The video spread online like wildfire and was posted on its own Twitter almost 17 million views. Users from all over the world reacted with horror to the finding of the XXL snakes. “At that point you have to burn the house down,” said one user who shared the video on his account.

“If this was my house I would move to another planet,” said another user. Others asked legitimate questions: “How long were the lines up there? Have the neighbors’ apartments been checked?” However, one user thought he recognized the snake species and gave the all-clear: “These are only large constrictors. They are non-venomous and generally not particularly aggressive.”

In Germany you don’t normally have to be afraid of the scaled reptiles. At the beginning of the year, however, specimens of the Californian chain snake were sighted in two cities in Baden-Württemberg – the American snake invasion could become a threat to native reptile species. (mlh)