A MAN has been brutally attacked by two burglars inside his home in Mallorca.

Guardia Civil arrested the alleged thugs, aged 26 and 35, for the robbery with both being held in custody.

Investigators say the two men broke into the house in Santa Eugenia while the victim was at home.

After being asked to leave, the alleged thieves beat the homeowner and stole multiple valuable items before fleeing the scene.

The homeowner was taken to Inca Regional Hospital after calling the emergency services to report the robbery.

An investigation was then launched by police to bring the men to justice with officers locating both suspects on January 28.

Guardia Civil say the two men have a violent criminal history with one carrying out a similar assault on another homeowner in Santa Eugenia.

The other is considered to be a ‘dangerous criminal’ and expert in martial arts with several active warrants for his arrest.

It comes months after a man was brutally attacked by two burglars inside his home in Palma’s Nou Llevant district.

In this case, the homeowner was beaten and tasered by the thieves.

The two suspects then proceeded to raid the house, stealing two mobile phones and a small quantity of cash.

Policia Nacional were able to identify the criminals through analyzing CCTV footage.