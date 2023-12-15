To all of you who think you don't like yolk nougat, I invite you to try this homemade version, because it is more than likely that you will change your mind. The yolk nougat formulas range between a kind of marzipan with yolks and a finer preparation, with a base of bomb paste, a mixture of yolk whipped with syrup that gives it body and finesse. They say that the idea of ​​the toasted yolk, that layer of burnt yolk on its surface, was born in Catalan lands, although it is suggested that the nougat itself was created by the Valencian nougat makers to take advantage of the yolks left over from the production of the nougat. Jijona and Alicante, in which only the whites are used.

The recipe I use comes from Ester Roelas and the Hoffman school in Barcelona. It is not super easy, since it requires minimal control of the point of a syrup, but it is not essential to have a lot of pastry practice either. Don't give me any nonsense about how complicated it is and how complicated it is, until four days ago all the grandmothers knew the points of the syrup and didn't make so much fuss, ciborium. You can.

If you want to prepare yolk nougat for Christmas, keep in mind that it can be frozen, well wrapped in plastic and before applying the yolk coating. If you are not going to freeze it, I do not recommend making it too far in advance, because it tends to dry out no matter how well you wrap and preserve it (unless you are lucky and have a vacuum sealer).

Time : 70 minutes Difficulty : Find an old nougat box or a mold that fits if you don't have a nougat mold specifically for this purpose. And have some utensil to burn the yolk Ingredients For 1 tablet Nougat 250 g raw ground almonds

125 g of normal sugar

40 g of water

3 egg yolks

Zest of 1 lemon

1 g ground cinnamon Covering yolk for toasting 50g milk

75g sugar

1 egg

10 g of Cornstarch Toasted Powdered sugar (whatever is needed) Instructions 1. Yolk nougat Separate the yolks from the whites (freeze these for another use). Reserve. 2. Mix the ground almonds with the cinnamon and lemon zest. Reserve. 3. In a saucepan, put the sugar with the water and bring to a boil. Cook until the point of the syrup is a soft ball: take a little syrup with a spoon, drop a few drops into a bowl of cold water; It should form a ball that is still soft to the touch. When the syrup reaches this point, remove from heat. (If you have a sugar thermometer, when it reads 114°C-115°C). See also Moldova promised to arrest Putin in case of his visit to the republic 4. Immediately, because it continues to cook off the heat, pour this syrup gradually over the yolks, beating without stopping at medium-high speed with whisks so that they do not curdle (if you have a food processor with whisks, let the syrup drain down the side). The yolks are not raw, they are pasteurized with the syrup. 5. Once all the syrup is integrated, continue beating until the mixture cools to room temperature. A thick, whitish paste is obtained. 6. Immediately add the ground almonds and mix until you obtain a homogeneous paste. 7. Line the nougat mold with baking paper. If you do not have a special mold, use the side of a milk carton (the narrowest), cut to a height similar to the thickness of the nougat, or a wooden box from a nougat from another year. 8. Distribute the mixture in the mold and press to form a regular ingot without gaps. Let it sit for 30 minutes. See also Microsoft is trying to persuade the European Commission to buy Activision 9. pastry yolk Take a third of the cold milk and hydrate the cornstarch. 10. Put the rest of the milk in a saucepan with the eggs and sugar. Add the milk with the cornstarch and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, so that lumps do not form. There is no fear of it being cut by the starch in the cornstarch. eleven. When the yolk is set, let it cool to room temperature. 12. Finish With the tablet placed on a heat-resistant surface, such as the stove itself, sprinkle the surface with plenty of icing sugar and burn with a kitchen torch, salamander or burning shovel. Be careful, if the mold used is not metal, you must unmold the nougat before toasting it. 13. Next, cover the tablet with the yolk cream, smoothing it with a spatula. 14. Sprinkle again with icing sugar and burn again. Ready.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.