Two years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the Netherlands also seems to be seriously opting for professional mouth masks. The OMT now advises that everyone from the age of 13 should wear a medical mouth mask indoors, and also outside in crowded places.











If the cabinet takes the advice of the Outbreak Management Team of this morning, the homemade textile mouth mask has had its day. The OMT believes that everyone inside should wear a medical mouth nose mask, the so-called surgical mouth nose mask (at least type II). These protect better against virus particles and reduce the chance of infection or passing on the virus.

Also striking is the advice to wear the same masks outside even in places where keeping distance is difficult, such as busy shopping streets, demonstrations, at sporting events or at busy markets.

The even better masks – of the FFP2 type – are not recommended as standard by the OMT for mass use, but people can consider these masks in places where keeping distance is completely impossible, where there is poorly ventilated and ‘singing and yelling’. There are also disadvantages to the better mouth masks, the experts outline: ,, With prolonged use, complaints such as tightness of breath, shortness of breath, fatigue and headaches can occur. An FFP2 mask is therefore even contraindicated in people with a lung disease and in pregnant women. There is a good chance that the mask will be removed more quickly if the wearing comfort is not so good.”

The Dutch mouth mask protocol is characterized by a zigzag policy: for a long time, experts did not believe in the substantial effect of mouth masks, later a mask obligation was added in indoor spaces. But people were also allowed to wear the – virologically much less safe – homemade mask. If the OMT advice is adopted, that is passé. According to the OMT, all kinds of basic measures have become even more important because the omikron variant spreads so quickly.

Watch our trending news videos in the playlist below: