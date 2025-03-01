Milk bread is one of the foods you like most, both children and adults. This is due to its slight texture linked a unique spongy. Also, your preparation does not require expensive ingredients Or that they are difficult to find, that is why bakeries have milk bread as one of their basic offers. On the other hand, if we do it in our kitchen, we do not need to be great chefs, it is also not essential to have experience in professional pastries.

Another of the advantages of the milk bread, is your versatilitysince we can add other ingredients so that we can enhance the flavor or, on the contrary, to obtain a classic recipe without much seasoning.

In houses with children, it has also become one of the favorites, since it is present in several breakfasts and snacks. Undoubtedly, each bite gives us a comforting sensation, which can be consumed accompanied by a coffee or packet warm. At present we find salty versions, but that continue to maintain their soft shape.

Its origin comes from a French bread with the same characteristics, then it was known as Brioche hundreds of years ago in European pastry. The most representative detail is its cortex composed of a striking color in golden tones, no less important, its white interior makes it irresistible for its softness. In fact, it is one of the most popular loaves, for this reason we share you a classic preparation So you can enjoy its pleasant taste.

Homemade milk bread

This recipe is ideal for 10 rations and will cost around 9 euros. Therefore, Each ration leaves € 1.

500 gr Wheat flour. € 0.65 / 1 kg.

250 ml milk. € 0.83 / 1 l.

8 crack. € 0.49 / 25 gr.

20 gr honey. € 3.20 / 500 gr.

2 eggs. € 1.19 / 6 you.

50 gr of butter. € 2.05 / 250 gr.

Salt.





Elaboration of homemade milk bread

We add the Ingredients in a bowlthe flour, the milk and dilute the yeast. We add the Other ingredients. We mix the ingredients and We start kneading. We knead performing folded and with rest in between. When we get one elastic texturewe leave in a bowl to inflate in a time of two hours. Then we started dividing them into portions, we leave stand 20 minutes. To form the breads we must flatten and fold in cylinder shapes. We make the same step with all the muffins and leave them in a baking sheet. We spread them with a Mixture of beaten eggwe make three cuts and put them in the oven during 200 C. When they are already inflated, we take them out to spread them with the egg and let bake about 15 more minutes. When they are Dorados can turn off the ovenwe wait for them to cool and if we want to keep more time they can be stored in the freezer.





Milk properties

According to the Spanish Food Code (CAE), natural milk is understood as the full product, not altered or adulterated and without calm of the hygienic, regular and complete and uninterrupted milking of healthy and well -fed domestic females. The main milk of human consumption in Spain is cow’s milk, followed by sheep and goat’s milk. When its composition is modified, subtracting its fat fraction is called skim milk.

Milk constitutes the best Calcium contribution, proteins and other nutrients necessary for the formation of bones and teeth. During childhood and adolescence it is advisable to take the whole milk, since it retains energy and vitamin A linked to fat. In adulthood it is also important to maintain adequate consumption, in order to favor the conservation of bone mass, thus contributing to prevent the demineralization of bones, frequent cause of osteoporosis and fractures. This effect becomes even more importance in women during adolescence, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause stages.

For every 100 grams of milk, it contains:

Energy (Kcal): 66.

Proteins: 3.3 gr.

Total lipids: 3.6 gr.

Carbohydrates: 5 gr.

Calcium: 121 mg.

Magnesium: 150 gr.

Sodium: 50 mg.

Potassium: 150 mg.

Phosphorus: 2 mg.

Sign up to us Newsletter And receive in your mail the best novelties to enjoy the pleasure of eating.