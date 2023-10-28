A menu with details. In addition to describing each of the dishes, indicate whether they have been prepared on site or not. Or as they would say in French, if it is fait maison (homemade) or not. The minister in charge of the sector, Olivia Grégoire, wants this measure to become a reality in all restaurants in France, whose rich gastronomy is part of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The objective is to offer more transparency to diners, but also to highlight restaurateurs who offer non-industrial food, based on fresh and carefully chosen products.

The initiative seeks to give new impetus to a seal that has already existed since 2014, but is optional and very little used. The idea now goes further. The 175,000 restaurants in the country must inform their customers of meals that have not been prepared in their own kitchen. “Consumers need to know more about what is on their plate, where it comes from and how it is prepared,” defended on Tuesday Grégoire, Minister of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises and Tourism.

The measure must come into force in 2025 at the latest, as detailed in a column in the weekly La Tribune Dimanche. But the sooner the better. “We cannot today in our country, a few months before the Olympic and Paralympic Games, when the entire world will come to France to discover our flavors and our raw materials, (…) not better inform our consumers about the reality of what who eat in restaurants,” he insisted.

Still missing. The new regulations must still be defined and debated in Parliament, the weekly specifies. The announcement, however, has already generated a multitude of reactions. To Karim Hakim, owner of the restaurant Chez Pradel, in the north of Paris, he does not seem very convinced. He prefers to insist on how difficult the conditions in the sector are. “I think if you do this job, you always want to make it homemade. But it’s difficult, there is no staff. For some, there is no option,” he says.

Next to him, a waitress writes the daily dishes on a black board. The menu includes a tuna tataki and a lamb tagine with vegetables. In a small refrigerator are the tiramisus. All fait maison. “When you do everything homemade, there is a lot more work, you need more staff, which implies more expense and that affects the price of the dishes,” continues the local chef, prepared to serve about 50 covers.

Avoid deception and value the work of cooks

The French association of Master Restorers, a state distinction that recognizes the best professionals in the sector based on the freshness of their products, their 100% homemade cuisine and the quality of service, estimates that nearly 7,000 restaurants offer completely homemade cuisine in the country, that is, just 4%. The figures vary. The Union of hospitality trades and industriesone of the largest employers’ organizations in the sector, believes that 54% of all restaurants still offer homemade dishes.

That’s partly why the seal was created. Fait Maison in 2014, a logo that represents a pot under the roof of a house and that can be placed on menus or on the doors of establishments. The objective, at that time, was to value the work of the chefs and respond to a need for transparency. Establishments—traditional restaurants, but also chains and fast foods—must respect a series of criteria to be able to use it: dishes prepared on site with fresh and raw products.

The debate then revolved around whether or not to include frozen or vacuum-preserved ingredients. To this day, the label is considered vague, as it does not require reporting whether a dish is made entirely elsewhere, often industrially and then reheated in a microwave. This would exactly change with the new regulations.

Minh Vuong Tõ is one of the two chefs at the French-Vietnamese restaurant Marjolaine, also in Paris. His menu, which changes every week, emphasizes that everything is homemade. The measure announced by the Government seems good to him, although he believes that it must be accompanied by effective controls. “If it’s to avoid the false ‘homemade’ stuff, that’s fine,” he says.

Other protective measures

France has other seals and measures that seek to protect its gastronomy and highlight its local products. In restaurants, it is common to indicate, for example, the origin of some foods, such as meat. As for the bread, a decree establishes that only places that make this food from start to finish can be called bakeries.

Freshly made baguettes, in a French bakery. Wirestock (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The famous traditional baguette It is also protected by a 1993 regulation, which specifies that traditional bread cannot contain additives or preservatives, and that it can only be made from a mixture of wheat flour, water, salt and yeast. Many of these rules seek to reduce unfair competition and the threats that weigh on a sector that is increasingly struggling to survive.

“There is real competition, today it is increasingly difficult, there is an Uberization of the sector,” he denounced on Monday in FranceTV star chef Thierry Marx, who presides over the Union of Hospitality Trades and Industries, one of the organizations that the Government has consulted to carry out the future measure.

The seal “would allow those who do it well to be rewarded and not compare them with those who sometimes cheat a little,” he stressed, insisting that he also does not want to single out those who decide not to offer everything homemade. “We must return to the essence of our craft. Confidence at the plate is extremely important,” she stated.

