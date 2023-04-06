An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on the territory of a military-industrial enterprise in Khimki near Moscow, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, a drone with CCTV cameras was found on the territory of the Fakel machine-building design bureau named after Academician P.D. Grushin. The website of the institution says that they produce missile systems and air defense systems (air defense).

The unmanned aerial vehicle with a diameter of 30 centimeters was found by the security officers of the enterprise when bypassing the territory. According to preliminary data, the device fell due to the operation of communication jammers.

Earlier in New Moscow in the Peredelkino area, a homemade drone fell.