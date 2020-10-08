There are several recipes to try when looking for the best onion pie. In the fight for the best “Zwibbelsploatz” recipe in the Fulda region, Gertrud Bauer from Eichenzell reveals her secret.

Eichenzell – Behind the love for the Zwibbelsplaotz is Gertrud Bauer a long story: “In mine family we never did Zwibbelsploatz. But my aunt lived in our house and she baked onion cakes – that always went through the whole process House smelled, and sometimes I got a piece, ”recalls the 73-year-old.

But that Recipe by Gertrud Bauer for the competition for the best Zwibbelsploatz in the Fulda region sent in is not her recipe aunt: "Unfortunately I have her Zwibbelsploatz recipe never received. Mine is from the book: 'Kiehnle Cookbook for simple home cooking '. The book is already 100 years old. "And what is special? "The special thing is definitely the pork fat. In addition, the dough is made by yourself and does not have to be done first baker be ordered ", says the 73-year-old.