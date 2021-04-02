Apart from penance, tragedy and the Passion of Christ, something wonderful takes place during Holy Week: a spectacular pastry display. Torrijas, fried milk, pestiños, Easter monas, Lenten fritters and other monastic sweets make their annual procession. Not only in Spain we have a fondness for taking blood glucose to the limit on these dates, it also happens in neighboring countries such as Italy, where we can find the scarcelle (Puglia), the pastiera (Campania) or the zucotto pasquale (Sicilia) among many others.

Italy has countless regional sweet recipes for Easter, however, the queen of all of them -especially in recent years- is the colomba pasquale (Easter dove). It is a kind of sweet bread shaped like a dove, similar to Panettone, whose main ingredients are flour, yeast, eggs, butter, candied orange and a glaze with almonds and pearl sugar that gives it a crunchy surface. This is not a recipe from the nonna, nor the mamma, nor was it created to worship any Saint. The colomba pasquale is an intelligent industrial creation of the Milanese company Motta, famous for its panettone, which dates back to the 30s of the 20th century (although today there are many brands that make it and it is also common to find it in bakeries).

I’m not going to fool you, make the colomba pasquale It is not entirely simple, but it is not impossible at all. This is an adaptation of what we might call the colomba traditional to a round or donut or crown-shaped mold – because not all of us have a dove-shaped mold – and to the skills of an amateur pastry chef. The quantities in the recipe are designed for a mold with a diameter of 25 centimeters and an inner circle of 6 centimeters. If you do not have a mold of this type, you can use a round one and place a metal ring in the center or any round gadget you have in the kitchen that resists the heat during cooking.

In my house we have been preparing a very similar recipe for several years: the ciambella mandorlata (almond thread), although it does not have candied orange or the characteristic glaze of the colomba. During all that time, we have naively believed that it was typical to eat it in Bologna at this time, because that is how it was explained in the book where is the recipe in question. Digging a bit to learn more about its origin and asking Italian experts in good food –Anna mayer, Clara and Gigi Padovani, gastronomic popularizers; and Matteo Coralli, pastry chef at Dulcis Cafe of Bologna – I discover that we have lived deceived and that the ciambella mandorlata It is not typical, neither of Italy, nor of Bologna, nor of Easter. Where does this recipe come from, then? In Bologna, Coralli explains to me, there is charcoal, more similar to a sponge cake than to a fermented preparation, which may or may not contain almonds, and which “is very tasty in the morning with a glass of milk or after dinner with an aged wine”. Anna Mayer, Clara and Gigi Padovani, meanwhile, tell me that they never heard of the ciambella mandorlata, but Clara points out that the ciambella or ciambellone -which is the same as saying “thread” in Spain- it is a traditional recipe that was formerly prepared at Easter in order to consume eggs. The conclusion – or at least the one that seems most likely – about this brief investigation is that the ciambella mandorlata has a bit of the ciambella traditional ancient, of the charcoal of Bologna and the colomba pasquale.

Ingredients

For the mass

5 g of dry yeast or 15 g of fresh yeast

100 ml milk

400 g of bread flour

80g sugar

1 teaspoon salt

80g butter

2 eggs

100 g of candied orange peel

50 g of raisins soaked in orange juice

Lemon zest

Vanilla bean

For finishing

50 g egg white

30 g of ground almonds

50g sugar

1 teaspoon fine cornmeal

2 teaspoons polenta

50 g whole peeled almonds

2 tablespoons of pearl sugar

Preparation

Put the yeast in a small container with the warm milk. Let stand five minutes and stir to dissolve. In a large bowl mix the flour, sugar, salt, lemon zest and the seeds of half a vanilla bean. Make a hole in the center of the mixture and add the butter at room temperature, the eggs and the milk with the yeast. Mix to form a soft, sticky dough. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes until you get a smooth and elastic bun. Let the dough ferment in a clean bowl covered with a cloth or film, until it doubles in volume. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and flatten it into a rectangular shape with your hands. Place the chopped candied orange peel on top and the well drained raisins. Fold in two and knead to integrate the fruit. Butter and flour the mold. Form a wide “chorizo” with the dough and place it in the mold adapting it to the shape. Let ferment covered until doubled in size. Heat the oven to 180ºC. Bake the thread for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the glaze by mixing the egg white, sugar, ground almonds, starch and polenta. After 10 minutes, remove the colomba from the oven, cover with the glaze, and finish with the almonds and pearl sugar on top. Bake for 20 more minutes, or until the surface is golden brown and when you insert a toothpick, it comes out dry. Let cool before unmolding.

