Red Bull hadn’t scored a double since 2016 and Ferrari had always climbed at least on the podium this 2022: in Imola, on the other hand, in front of over 60 thousand spectators, the Scuderia di Maranello ran into a Sunday marked by bad luck and mistakeswith Carlos Sainz hit at the start by Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc spun in the final while attempting a last desperate assault against Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, excellent squire of Max Verstappen, winner with a fast lap ahead of Checo for the first brace of the couple who have been under the orders of Christian Horner since 2021.

“The slit eyes, the restless look of the worst days. The latest autograph hunters are satisfied, someone tries to console him. Charles Leclerc greets and runs away. Away from the nightmare, a week that began with the robbery of the millionaire watch in Viareggio and continued here with a slip – the opening of the de The Corriere della Sera which title ‘The beating’ – Red Bull went faster than Ferrari always when it mattered: dry, mixed conditions. He reduced the gap in the constructors’ classification to 11 points, took advantage of the own goals and the bad luck of the Ferrari fans, achieving more than expected. It is the first real defeat of the Red in this 2022should not be experienced as a drama but as a warning “.

‘Spin’ instead is the title of The print who writes: “The two Red Bulls parade in front of the Imola crowd. The party is over: with a well-deserved and painful double for the 130,000 spectators, the red wave that filled the racetrack over the weekend to see the Ferrari come back great, Verstappen and Perez wanted to leave a mark of their passage. Ferrari comes out defeated due to errors and bad luck, and not downsized“. ‘Leclerc dares too much, Ferrari postponed’ is the title chosen by Republicwhich opens by quoting U2’s song ‘Sunday bloody Sunday’ in memory of January 30, 1972 (when the United Kingdom army fired on participants in a demonstration in the Northern Irish city of Derry, killing 14 unarmed people and wounding as many): “Sunday bloody sunday. The wounded Ferrari, at home, in an all-red Imola that is tinged with blue. Double for the Red Bulls, which rise from the ashes of too many withdrawals until the sacking of Santerno. Max Verstappen takes it all (34 points at the weekend, climbs 2nd in the standings to 59 points, -27 from Leclerc), Sergio Perez his squire and Maranello down from the podium, right here where he wanted and could have celebrated in front of his people, at 64 thousands of fans in the stands and on the lawns that get soaked in the rain that falls up to an hour before the race. Too many things don’t work: the reds’ starts, the second driver’s knockout, the pit stops ”.