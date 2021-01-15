Homelessness The car patrol is looking for people staying outside due to the severe frost, Helsinki residents are asked to report their findings

If necessary, the car patrol transports people reached from the outside to emergency accommodation, a survival station or an emergency room

Homeless On Friday, the association Vailla permanent housing association’s (Vva) Yökiitäjä car patrol will run extra flights in Helsinki due to the severe frost.

The aim of the night ranger is to reach the homeless outside the services staying outside the services and to prevent injuries that threaten life and health. If necessary, the car patrol transports people reached from the outside to emergency accommodation, a survival station or an emergency room. Nightclubs also share donated clothing and hot drinks.

Helsinki residents can report their sightings on Friday to the telephone number 050 407 9703. Vva ry’s employees visit to check their situation and offer help.

The number is not a standard number for night riders, ie it is not used at other times.

In Helsinki emergency accommodation or overnight accommodation is provided by the Hietaniemi service center at Hietaniemenkatu 5, the Alppikulma building at Alppikatu 2 (applied for through the Hietaniemi service center), Yökeskus Kalkkers at Hämeentie 64 and the Helsinki Deaconess Institute’s emergency accommodation at Inuvintie 8.

Nuoli, which offers emergency accommodation for 16–29-year-olds at Mäkelänkatu 50, will be closed until 21 January.