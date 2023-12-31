Homelessness | Sällikoti of the “long-distance travelers” had to leave Helsinki

Sällikodi, which operated in Kallio for 16 years, could not find a new address in Helsinki. Now the long-term homeless unit has moved to Espoo.

Sällikodin resident Erkki Ekholm67, gives permission to peek into his new room.

There are a few buns on the edge of the table, Ekholm says he always grabs one whenever he gets the chance. Life jackets peeking out of the box.

“I did a lot of boating, I had a motorboat in Lauttasaari. I knew Seurasaari's secret rocks damn well,” says Ekholm.

Ekholm has grown up in Lauttasaari. He went to school in Töölö and had time to live in places like Viiskulma and Mannerheimintie.

Now Ekholm has moved outside the borders of Helsinki for the first time in his life.

In the year Sällikoti, founded in 2007, moved from Kallio to Leppävaara at the turn of the year. The lease ended, and no new space could be found in Helsinki for a housing unit with less than 30 residents.

A temporary solution was found in Espoo.

Although Ekholm is a native of Stadion, he finds change good. There is a good grocery store, services and working public transport connections near the new home.

“The first impression is a plus”, Ekholm estimates.

The most important thing for Ekholm was that the people of Sällikod moved along. The friends and familiar staff of the housing unit, whom Ekholm remembers to praise at every turn.

In the opinion of Ekholm, who has lived in Sällikodi for 2.5 years, the sociability has always been the best. Familiar faces and a sense of community, but on the other hand, the opportunity to have your own space and to have your own television and your own belongings.

“There is nothing to complain about,” Ekholm states with satisfaction.

See also Classic cheese soufflé Matti Kuukkanen (left) and Erkki Ekholm on Sällikodi's balcony with a cigarette. “There are no more naughty boys”, the men describe the residents of Sällikod.

In the previous one At its address on Helsinginkatu, Sällikoti managed to operate for more than 15 years. Ekholm doesn't miss it, at least not the house's constantly broken elevator.

Most of Sällikod's residents get around with the help of a rollator. The average age of the residents is 65–70 years, and only a few of them even move outside of Sällikod on a daily basis.

“At 10 pm here it's as quiet as a felt slipper factory. Residents are starting to age and have illnesses, they are long-distance travelers,” describes Sällikod's service manager Jussi Lehtonen.

Quizzes are held during the day and we watch TV together, especially during sports competitions.

In the summer, residents in Kallio have enjoyed themselves outside in the courtyard, and we hope the same will continue in Espoo. A couple of times in the summer we take a small bus trip to Vartiosaari. There is a cottage of Vailla vakinainas asuntoa ry (VVA), which also runs Sällikotia.

“Once upon a time, the residents of Sällikodi did a big renovation to Vartiosaari's cabin. They had a lot of skills. Many of them belong to the generation that always found jobs in the raksas,” says Lehtonen.

Residents' backgrounds vary, Lehtonen says. There are those who once had a block of flats, a golden retriever and a family, and then there are those who have lived practically their entire lives in institutions.

Otherwise, according to Lehtonen, the resident profile is clear. Men over 40 years old, with a background of many years of homelessness and alcohol as the so-called main drug.

Sällikodin Lehtonen would like more such housing units, which are limited to the exact target group. In smaller units, it would be easier to create a community and get a better grip on the residents.

That seems like a big wish in this situation.

Sällikodi couldn't find a new place in Helsinki either, but had to go to Espoo. We will return to Helsinki as soon as suitable facilities are found. According to Lehtonen, the new address can be at most two years.

“The real estate side is problematic. The need for such facilities should already be taken into account in the planning,” states Lehtonen.

Now, according to Lehtonen, the social and health side is left alone in a situation where there are not enough premises suitable for housing services. Instead of the city zoning and building properties suitable for the services, they have to constantly rent premises for the services. If you happen to find any.

Helsinki's goal is to eliminate homelessness by 2025.

Erkki Ekholm in his new room. It is important for Ekholm that his belongings are in their proper places.

What when it comes to construction, Lehtonen is not only concerned about the facilities needed by social services.

At the moment, the situation looks bleak anyway, and according to Lehtonen, the slump in construction can also be seen in the everyday life of those people who have still managed to hold on to an apartment.

“Now, low-income people have still had the opportunity to live in free market rental apartments,” states Lehtonen. According to Lehtonen, it played an important role in reducing the number of homeless people.

Lehto is worried about the changes in the rent deductible for housing benefit and income support planned for next year. Many people may be unable to pay.

According to Lehtonen, if the zoning slows down and no new apartments are obtained, the situation will get even worse.

Although The new premises in Espoo have been received with gratitude by both the residents of Sällikod and the staff, the move has not only been easy.

Residents have had a lot of bouncing between places and services in the past, and many have enjoyed themselves in the same corners for decades. From Kallio, or even from Helsinki, Sällikotik would also have wished for facilities.

Smoking a cigarette on the balcony, Erkki Ekholm does not long to return to the capital.

“If you start to miss Helsinki, you might miss your birth,” laughs Ekholm.

Now the focus is on the front: Ekholm says that he is a summer person who enjoys the sunshine until his face is completely brown.

“We can already smell the arrival of spring here,” he says, pointing to the snowy roofs.

