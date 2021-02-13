Homelessness Romanian Roma and other mobile populations would like year-round emergency accommodation in Helsinki

The initiative of Helsinki politicians calls for emergency accommodation to be opened outside the coldest months of the year.

Set Helsinki politicians want Helsinki to start offering emergency accommodation all year round to the mobile population from elsewhere in the EU.

During the winter months, the Deaconess Institute in Helsinki offers emergency accommodation for Roma in Romania and Bulgaria, for example, and runs the Hirundo service center throughout the year, where you can, for example, wash and receive social and health counseling.

The city has supported this activity with organizational grants so that emergency accommodation has been arranged for about the coldest months of the year.

Now authorized Katju Aron (f) and the initiative of 19 other delegates state that safe sleep should be possible throughout the year.

Social and Health Committee will give its opinion on the initiative to the Council on Tuesday. The proposal prepared by the officials does not want to expand emergency accommodation: “Emergency accommodation is intended as a temporary and last resort solution. As a general rule, a foreigner arriving in Finland must take care of his or her accommodation himself or herself. ”

So the show does not want to extend the time beyond six winter months each year but only promises to keep track of how much emergency accommodation would be needed. The time has been extended a few times due to cold weather, for example. Last year, accommodation was also arranged in the summer because some Roma were unable to travel out of Finland due to the pandemic after the borders closed.

However, Aro says that dozens of people whose existence Helsinki was aware of were excluded from this arrangement. Even in the summer, only people whose names had been recorded in April had access to the emergency accommodation offered exceptionally.

“More than 40 Romanians who came later slept in the forests of Helsinki in the cold weather at the end of September, until it was decided to open the emergency accommodation a little earlier this autumn,” Aho describes.

According to him, these people were also turned away from the door of the Hietaniemi service center until the instructions were changed at the end of September.

The pandemic drastically changed the situation of those living on the streets, when, for example, selling Iso numero magazine face to face became impossible.

Aro justifies the initiative with fundamental rights: the necessary protection, i.e. a roof over his head, must be provided for everyone if he or she would otherwise remain on the street.