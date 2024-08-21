Wednesday, August 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homelessness | People who work now end up homeless – evictions are now being carried out at a furious pace in Tampere

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Homelessness | People who work now end up homeless – evictions are now being carried out at a furious pace in Tampere
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In Tampere, the number of evictions has increased the most by the standards of big cities during this year.

Eviction the number has turned to a strong rise in Finland. According to the enforcement agency, the number of evictions in Tampere has increased by 44 percent compared to last year. The growth percentage is the highest in the statistics of big cities.

The tightening of social security and the rise in housing costs have contributed to the increase in the number of evictions, says the development coordinator of the Sustainable Housing and Construction Unit of the City of Tampere Elina Pekkarinen.

#Homelessness #People #work #homeless #evictions #carried #furious #pace #Tampere

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Mercedes: Antonelli prepares W15 debut in FP1 at Monza

F1 | Mercedes: Antonelli prepares W15 debut in FP1 at Monza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]