Homelessness | People who work now end up homeless – evictions are now being carried out at a furious pace in Tampere

Homelessness|In Tampere, the number of evictions has increased the most by the standards of big cities during this year.

Eviction the number has turned to a strong rise in Finland. According to the enforcement agency, the number of evictions in Tampere has increased by 44 percent compared to last year. The growth percentage is the highest in the statistics of big cities.

The tightening of social security and the rise in housing costs have contributed to the increase in the number of evictions, says the development coordinator of the Sustainable Housing and Construction Unit of the City of Tampere Elina Pekkarinen.