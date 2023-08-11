Homelessness | Kaitsu and Aapo tell how a homeless person does without help – This is how the “Pultsarite king” Shelter-Pirtti works

In the housing unit located on Kotkankatu, substance abusers receive treatment according to the teachings of the “King of Pultsars”.

“If life is lonely isolation, it’s quite irrelevant whether you survive or not”, Kaitsu says.

A person needs others around him. The dome cannot stand alone.

Kaitsu is a recovering drug addict and lives in Alppila, Kotkankatu, Helsinki, in the Suoja-Pirti housing service unit.

In the Kotkankatu unit, or Kotkis, the focus is on community. There are only a couple of dozen residents in the unit, so the residents get to know each other in a different way than in a faceless facility. It brings security.

“If something comes up, there are twenty equals here,” says a resident of the unit Apo.

By calling the addiction clinic, you can get an appointment for next week, says Aapo. That would be a long time wrestling with his thoughts. No need to wait here.

“You can just knock on the door to see if you have a moment.”

There are common spaces on the bottom and top floors, living rooms on the others. There is no elevator.

Kotkankatu Suoja-Pirtti ry, from which the city of Helsinki buys the service, is responsible for the operation of the housing service unit. They founded the association in 1961 Arvo Parkkila, Reino Ahonen and Veijo Salovaara.

Parkkila (1905–1978) is known in Helsinki as the “King of Pultsars”. In time, he dealt with his own problems and homelessness, and began to make it his life’s mission to help street dwellers. A man’s looking statue stands in the Lapinlahti park.

Parkkila had a clear approach to getting sober.

Read more: Few people know that in the middle of Helsinki there is a statue of the “King of the Pulsars”.

“The man was allowed to stay and treat his hangover for three days, and then a shovel was handed to him”, executive director of the association Pia Miettinen amount.

The idea was that as long as the basic needs for shelter, nutrition and cleanliness are met, the best help is work. Activity brings more content to life than intoxicants.

Executive Director Pia Miettinen presents a miniature model of the statue of the founder of Suoja-Pirtti ry, Arvo Parkkila, which the association distributes as awards to actors who promote the cause of the homeless.

Many have for the resident, intoxicants have destroyed the basic pillars of life.

They are now being reassembled on Kotkankatu. Group classes and mealtimes add rhythm to everyday life, and on Wednesdays there is a community meeting where the week’s events, wishes and suggestions for improvement are reviewed.

Community meetings are held at the long table in the common areas upstairs. Kaitsu and Aapo present the premises. In the right corner, you can see a board brought from the Leppävaara unit, which is supposed to be hung on the wall.

The goal is to get the resident on his feet and independent within a year. Work is encouraged with various projects and training is also supported.

There are a total of 23 rooms in the building. There would be room for new residents, executive director Miettinen says.

The association also has another housing community, also with twenty beds, Rukkila in Malminkartano. The previously operating Leppävaara unit was closed because there were not enough residents to make the operation worthwhile.

The old house shows layers of living. Someone has decorated the attic window recess with ceramic sheep.

Pia Miettinen is particularly happy about the beauty of the space used for group discussions. Dozens of paper birds decorate the ceiling.

I demand lack does not mean that there is no need for the services.

People living on the street just don’t know where to get help at any time, says Aapo. That’s why Kotkankatu is an important base.

“If you’re sleeping on that park bench, you hardly look online to find out which group to join today.”

All cannot live on Kotkankatu. The unit is drug-free.

A person can choose whether they want help or not. If you choose intoxicants instead of treatment, the end result is clear, says Aapo.

“Then you go around that Hesar and wonder.”

Make it easy it’s not about choice. Kaitsu, who has tried several times to quit intoxicants, describes that he only succeeds in quitting when the measure is really full. No amount of help is enough if the patient himself is not ready.

Kaitsu has been on the roller coaster ride of quitting before. Thirty years of “doing drugs and drinking and everything possible” and unsuccessful attempts to get sober are behind us.

Residents of Kotkankatu participate in groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

He attends Narcotics Anonymous (NA) daily. If Kaitsu was a man of faith, he would thank his creator for returning to the group.

“I wouldn’t last very many days without it.”

In Kaitsu’s opinion, the crucial mistake in previous quit attempts was the illusion of healing. That he would be completely healthy and the addiction would be history.

Now Kaitsu understands that drug addiction is a disease that cannot be cured once and for all.

“As long as we are in this diocese, it must be taken care of.”

Aapo also thinks the same way. Substance addiction stays with you throughout your life, and it needs to be treated continuously.

Getting sober is about “putting yourself in the master’s place”, but the disease remains in the corner and presents an opportunity for a change of power. That’s why drug-free people and users can’t interact. It’s hard to stay clear if you’re being dragged around.

See also Angry, STF ministers cancel meeting with Bolsonaro Pia Miettinen and Aapo investigate the prizes found on the bookshelf. There is no information about their recipients and the reasons, but the handsome trophies are good for decorations.

Both men say they intervene if they see another resident using. Sobriety has come here, and other rule violations will not be allowed to endanger it.

The community works in it as hoped, says Miettinen. The residents’ joint commitment to abstinence supports individuals and the whole group. Even from a professional’s point of view, peer support is the best support.

Kotkankatu not being alone, and it doesn’t really matter what day of the week it is and whether you have pulled something or not.

For Kaitsu, this sobriety has felt different from other times from the beginning. The measure is full.

Now he is already planning his life after Kotkankatu. The application for the experience specialist training is in progress and the goal is to move in by autumn.

Kaitsu has decorated his room to his liking. Favorite band is clearly Metallica and favorite team Jokerit.

Many residents dream of a job and an apartment. On Kotkankatu, they are planning very ordinary futures, which are not self-evident for those suffering from drug addiction, but are possible with the help of treatment. And that’s the point of the whole thing.

“If you can’t carry your own legs, we’ll help you here,” says Aapo.

And it doesn’t hurt, even if your legs are a little wobbly sometimes. Steps are still being taken towards better things.

Suoja-Pirt’s customers appear in the story under their first or nicknames due to their vulnerable status.