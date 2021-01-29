Homelessness Jonna and Nikke close the door of a public toilet and make a bed on the floor – It’s like being homeless in Helsinki in January

Homelessness decreased again in Finland in 2020. Still, all emergency accommodation in Helsinki is full every night. HS followed Helsinki’s homelessness for two evenings.

Green a red busy light on the door of the public toilet. It is January late in Helsinki’s Alppiharju. There are only a few degrees of frost, but the bite bites as viciously as in Helsinki often.

When you knock on the door, it is opened by a woman. He introduces himself Jonnaksi. With Jonnah and his wife With nickel there is a serious discussion going on in the public toilet.