Homelessness | Jenni Kokander got to know the homeless Kapa and learned that homeless people are not even looked in the eye in Finland

When actress Jenni Kokander got to know Kapa, ​​she decided to sit in the tram where no one else sits. Volunteering with the homeless has taught me how invisible homelessness can make a person. “There are people who have no access to others.”

Emmi Laukkanen HS

2:00 am

Aa familiar person was sleeping in the hall.

It was spring 2023 and an actor and writer Jenni Kokander was on his way to theater rehearsals at Annankatu. The route went through the train station.

When Kokander noticed his acquaintance, he gently began to wake him up. It caught the attention of passers-by.