Homelessness Homeless people looking for homeless people are looking for an entire apartment building in Helsinki – “Those people will not cease to exist”

The Homeless Association is concerned about the decision to place the residents of the Housing Unit in East Pasila in the city’s existing housing units.

22.3. 15:29

In Helsinki The Homeless Association of Vailla Permanent Housing (VVA) is looking for an entire apartment building for rent when the current property of the housing service unit in Itä-Pasila is sold for new construction.

VVA is responsible for the operation of the 65-bed housing service unit operating at Junailijankuja 3. The residents of the unit have been selected through the City of Helsinki’s housing service.

Executive Director of the Association Sanna Tiivola is concerned that homeless support housing services will be congested if a new suitable location cannot be found. In addition, another concern is the increase in homelessness.

“Even now, there are hundreds of people in the queue. Nothing if there are plenty of seats available, but the solution can clog the system. ”

Municipality decided the fate of the property meeting as early as February 2020. The building is in poor condition and has only undergone the necessary emergency repairs.

The plot was reserved for a private consulting company. It is planned to build a residential and business premises block with loft apartments and green roofs in accordance with the circular economy.

The condition, however, is that construction work may not begin until the current residents have been assigned replacement apartments approved by the city.

Helsinki the city has decided to place residents in existing housing units, but the association has received permission from the city to look for new property itself. We are looking for either an entire apartment building of 40-65 apartments or a few smaller properties close to each other.

The organization would like to remind that for many residents of the Junailijankunja Housing Unit, the place has meant security and an anchor in life.

“I understand it in part, but those people don’t cease to exist. The better they live, the less disruption there is to the rest of society. ”

At the end of last year, there were 4,341 homeless people in Finland, 259 less than in 2019. However, the number of long-term homeless people increased by almost 100 last year. At the end of 2020, there were 1,054 of them.

Current the leases at the Junailijankuja unit expire at the end of June.

Head of Housing Support for the City of Helsinki Taru Neimanin according to the city’s spatial services, there is a wish that the contracts be extended until the end of the year to allow all residents time to find new residences.

“We can’t say the system won’t be congested because we’re already congested.”

However, the city has a plan for the residents of Junailijankuja. The intention is to clear at least one space in the city where some of the residents could be housed. In addition, the city goes through the units of subsidized housing and, if necessary, transfers to independent housing those who do not need subsidized housing.