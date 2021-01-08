Homelessness Homeless crisis point moves to former restaurant in Itä-Pasila – Alppiharju address became a sudden departure

In the absence of permanent housing, the association was unexpectedly terminated from its premises in Alppiharju in December.

Homeless low-threshold support activities are gaining a new address in Helsinki. At the end of January, the Association without Permanent Housing will move to new premises in Itä-Pasila at Ratamestarinkatu 6, the association says in the bulletin.

“We were offered that space and found that it is completely different from the previous ones, but suitable for our users,” says the executive director of the organization. Sanna Tiivola.

Tiivola says that the new space is about 700 square meters of pre-decorated former restaurant space.

Vva ry was laid off from its previous premises in Alppiharju, Helsinki, in mid-December. The organization managed to operate on the corner of Kinaporinkatu and Hämeentie for less than a year. The landlord Helsinki Mission terminated the organization’s lease agreement due to an extensive renovation of the property.

The association was appalled by the notion that the former premises could be continued after renovations. It was time to find new facilities by the end of March.

Renew facilities were provided to the organization on the basis of news of a difficult situation.

“We had a suitable space available, and we have a lot of experience with actors in the field of organizations and the third sector. In general, they are alienated in vain. Actors in the third sector are also important and necessary in the long term for property owners, ”says the property manager of Kiinteistö Oy Helsingin Opastinsilta 8, which owns the premises. Maunu Idänpää-Heikkilä in the bulletin.

The day and night centers Vepa and Kalkkers, maintained by Vva ry, offer the homeless a warm resting place, hot food, the opportunity to wash, hygiene products, clean clothes and help with things.

However, the new premises will only bring temporary relief to the lack of premises. According to the organization, the facilities will allow a few years of playing time to look for more permanent premises.

“With Tripla, everything is happening in Pasila, possibly houses are being changed and demolished. We will be on the premises for as long as we can, at least a year, ”says Executive Director Tiivola.

He told me about the new premises first Helsinki News.