Homelessness | Emergency accommodation for substance abuse and mental health clients will be opened in Lauttasaari

The city of Helsinki is opening a new temporary housing unit on Lahnalahdentie in Lauttasaari.

To Lauttasaari a new emergency accommodation unit will open at Lahnalahdentie 7, which offers temporary housing to homeless drug and mental health clients from Helsinki.

The unit offering emergency accommodation has 40 customer places, half of which are for non-intoxicant customers and half for customers who use intoxicants.

Emergency accommodation is intended for homeless people of full age who are single or staying as a couple. You will be directed to the accommodation via the Hietanienkatu service center.

At address has previously operated, for example, the Lauttasaari support home. Recently, the building has been empty.

The unit, which will open on January 1 next year, is run by Jst Solum Oy.