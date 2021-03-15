Homelessness A curfew would be a disaster for homeless young people, warns the Blue Ribbon Foundation

There are almost 280 homeless young people in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. Their situation is already precarious.

15.3. 14:15

No curfew could collapse the well-being of homeless young people, warns project manager of the Blue Ribbon Foundation’s Arrow project Päivi Malmivaara.

The situation of homeless young people deteriorated as early as a year ago when public spaces were closed and they no longer had any place to go.

“Now the situation of homeless young people has worsened. Services that were previously moderately and regularly open have been closed, emergency accommodation is full and the opening hours of day centers vary. In addition, many day care centers only offer a heated portion of food, and there is nothing to do inside, ”the Blue Ribbon Foundation says in a press release.

There are almost 280 homeless people under the age of 25 in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. The arrow is a meeting and support point for young people in Vallila, Helsinki, on Mäkelänkatu. During the Corona Restrictions, five young people can rest at Nuola at night, and during the day, transaction support can only be given to a few at a time.

Restrictions on movement would further complicate the situation of homeless young people, the Blue Ribbon Foundation points out.

“If day care centers for the homeless are closed, there will be no place for young people to wash or rest. Homeless young people suffer from lack of sleep and nutrition, and even dehydration is starting to show in their physical being, ”the foundation warns in a statement.

The Blue Ribbon Foundation calls on decision-makers to ensure that every homeless young person has a safe place to stay, rest, eat and wash around the clock.

“We are in a situation where measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have lasted for more than a year and the resilience of homeless young people is on the brink,” the foundation emphasizes.