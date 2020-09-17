The health crisis will not have changed anything. Even today, in France, more than a thousand children sleep in the streets every night. Out of 5,527 family members who called 115 on the day of the start of the school year, 2,925, including 1,483 minors, were not accommodated for lack of places, jointly denounced, on Thursday, September 17, Unicef ​​and the Federation of Solidarity Actors (FAS). The situation is most tense in the capital. On September 1, out of 1,324 people in families who requested shelter, 1,229 (93%) did not receive a response. In the rest of the country, the refusal rate of 115 is lower – 44% on average. This figure masks significant disparities. In twelve departments, at least two thirds of requests from families could not be satisfied by the 115. Some reached records, such as the Bas-Rhin with 114 unfilled requests (DNP) out of 116, the Yvelines (71 DNP out of 75) and the Rhône, which has a rate of… 100% of unfilled requests.

A very expensive and unsuitable solution

The figures for 115 only give a fragmentary picture of the number of homeless children in France. “They do not include (families) who have given up doing it and those who live in precarious accommodation, in slums, squats or with third parties. They also do not count unaccompanied minors ”, recalls Anne-Lise Denœud, advocacy officer at Unicef. The reasons for this are the lack of suitable places. “Paradoxically, being with the family can become an obstacle to sheltering, due to the lack of accommodation places compatible with the family composition”, observe associations. And when there are places, they are in hotels. A very expensive solution unsuited to the needs of children.

There are, however, fewer minors on the streets in 2020 than in 2019. The number of families who have not received a response has fallen by 31% across the country, and by 13% in the capital. “The opening and sustainability of accommodation places during confinement have made it possible to lower the figures and to prove that with proactive action, we could really approach zero homelessness. Seeing that the number of homeless families is on the rise again, it’s annoying ”, underlines Anne-Lise Denœud. Of the 100 billion euros of the recovery plan, only 100 million have been allocated to emergency accommodation. But nothing has been planned to create new places and finally meet the needs of street children.