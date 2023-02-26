More than 1 million French people live in lodgings or guesthouses, according to research by the Abbé Pierre Foundation

The homeless population in France reached 330,000 people in the last 10 years, according to a survey by Abbé Pierre Foundation. If we consider French people who are living in third-party accommodation or accommodation, the number increases to more than 1 million.

The report also shows that there are 4.4 million French people living in precarious housing conditions. Here’s the full of the study, in French (14 MB).

According to the foundation, the post-pandemic situation of covid-19, inflation, and the energy crisis instigated by the war in Ukraine were responsible for the worsening situation.



The text brings proposals for the street population. The main one is the limiting or ending tax regulation benefits for rental, travel and tourism companies such as AirBnb.

The document also addresses the relationship of discrimination against women with the issue of housing.

In Brazil, a preliminary report carried out by Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research), an agency linked to the Ministry of Planning, shows that the homeless population in Brazil increased by 38% in the period from 2019 to 2022.