The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), said on Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022) that the homeless population is “the biggest problem” of the city. He also stated that the city hall is considering resuming the involuntary hospitalization of drug users.

“The homeless population is today the biggest problem in Rio de Janeiro. We are evaluating the legal issues for the adoption of this practice [de internação involuntária]”, said Paes in an interview with journalists at the City Palace (seat of the municipal government).

The compulsory hospitalization of chemical dependents was adopted by Paes during his 1st term in the Rio de Janeiro capital, from 2009 to 2012.

In June 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a federal law that authorizes the procedure without the need for authorization by the Justice. Two months later, the then mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) regulated the practicebut the measure was suspended because of criticism and judicialization.

According to SMAS (Municipal Secretariat for Social Assistance of Rio), the Homeless Population Census 2020 identified that 7,272 people lived on the streets of the city that year. The survey is carried out biennially. Data for 2022 has not yet been released.