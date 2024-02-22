It went from 3,842 people in December 2021 to 64,818 in the same month of 2023, according to the UFMG observatory

The number of people living on the streets of the city of São Paulo increased 16.8 times from December 2012 to December 2023, from 3,842 to 64,818. Despite the increase, last year the city hall lost around R$7 million in transfers from the federal government for failing to properly update the database.

These are some of the notes made by researchers from the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies with the Homeless Population, from the Citizenship Center at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). The study used as a reference the beneficiaries linked to CadÚnico (Cadastro Único), fed by the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger.

The total number of people living under this condition in the capital of São Paulo surveyed by the observatory, therefore, differs from that estimated by municipal management, which is 31,884 people, according to the last censusapplied in 2021 and published in January 2022. Here is the complete census (PDF – 1 MB).

In the analysis by UFMG researchers, São Paulo city hall had the worst registration update rate, when compared to other capitals.

The growth in the proportion living on the streets of municipalities in the State was even more significant when comparing the 2 periods. In 2012, there were 5,257 people, a number that jumped to 106,857 in 2023.