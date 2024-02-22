It went from 3,842 people in December 2021 to 64,818 in the same month of 2023, according to the UFMG observatory
The number of people living on the streets of the city of São Paulo increased 16.8 times from December 2012 to December 2023, from 3,842 to 64,818. Despite the increase, last year the city hall lost around R$7 million in transfers from the federal government for failing to properly update the database.
These are some of the notes made by researchers from the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies with the Homeless Population, from the Citizenship Center at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). The study used as a reference the beneficiaries linked to CadÚnico (Cadastro Único), fed by the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger.
The total number of people living under this condition in the capital of São Paulo surveyed by the observatory, therefore, differs from that estimated by municipal management, which is 31,884 people, according to the last censusapplied in 2021 and published in January 2022. Here is the complete census (PDF – 1 MB).
In the analysis by UFMG researchers, São Paulo city hall had the worst registration update rate, when compared to other capitals.
The growth in the proportion living on the streets of municipalities in the State was even more significant when comparing the 2 periods. In 2012, there were 5,257 people, a number that jumped to 106,857 in 2023.
Fieldwork
SMADS (Municipal Secretariat for Assistance and Social Development) told Brazil Agency that CadÚnico, used as a basis for the observatory’s research, “is cumulative and self-declaratory and can generate distortions in the analysis”. He also stated that the census carried out by the city hall “is the result of detailed fieldwork, carried out by more than 200 professionals”.
The secretariat added: “SMADS highlights that the capital has the largest social assistance network in Latin America, with more than 25,000 reception places for homeless people, distributed in Welcome Centers, social hotels, Republics for Adults, Vilas Reencontro, among others. Currently, there are 379 reception services focused on autonomy”.
And he concluded: “In 2023 alone, 9,992 people who were sheltered in the social assistance network services obtained a qualified exit – when the sheltered person achieves autonomy. These are people who achieved independent housing, returned to family life, obtained accommodation at work or were sent to Republics or temporary housing”.
With information from Brazil Agency.
