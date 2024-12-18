The National Police found a homeless person dead this morning in some gardens near the Paseo del Prado and the Plaza de la Lealtad, in a park near the Neptuno roundabout, a few meters from the Ritz Hotel, Telemadrid has been able to report.

It was other homeless people in the area who alerted the National Police of the death. As reported by Emergencies Madrid, the man could have died from hypothermia due to the low temperatures that the city has recorded tonight. The National Police, in a first assessment, has also indicated that it could be a natural death. However, the causes of death are currently being investigated.

On November 23, the Madrid City Council activated the municipal campaign, coordinated by SAMUR Social, against the cold with the purpose of reinforcing the attention directed to people who sleep on the street during the winter months (it will be active until November 31 March, 291 days in total) and “care for those people registered in Madrid who experience situations of social urgency and who as a consequence are left homeless.” One of the objectives is to increase accommodation places during the coldest months and intensify intervention with the most vulnerable groups: the elderly, women and young people.

Thus, on December 10, the council announced the deployment of 432 places to reinforce care for these people in circumstances of socio-residential exclusion during these months. In the first two weeks of operation of this campaign (until last December 7), the city council has already served 531 people in the authorized municipal resources, with a total of 4,833 stays: 456 people served are men (86 percent) and 75 women (14 percent). The average occupancy of the open facilities, according to the delegate of Social Policies, Family and Equality, José Fernández, has reached 75 percent during these first 15 days.









It should be noted that users are not only guaranteed overnight accommodation, but also food, with a hot dinner and breakfast, access to personal hygiene and hygiene, and laundry, wardrobe and storage services. In addition, they are provided with basic health coverage and social support. In this sense, during the first two weeks of the campaign, nursing professionals have carried out 782 interventions and social workers 842, Cibeles detailed.