The Dutch homeless is no longer the confused bum behind a shopping cart, but increasingly an average citizen who can no longer make ends meet. A conference will be held on Thursday at which solutions will be pitched. “This homelessness cannot be solved with care, it is a housing problem.”
#Homeless #people #average #citizens #ends #meet #housing #problem
Ice Hockey World Championships | Will the Lions’ streak of success continue? This is what you need to know about tonight’s Canada game
Sport|Ice Hockey World ChampionshipsFinland and Canada will play in the quarterfinals of the Ice Hockey World Championships at 8:20 p.m....
Leave a Reply