Threatens passengers at Charles De Gaulle airport: killed by police

A man armed with a knife and aggressive behavior was killed by fire from French police officers at Charles De Gaulle Airport in Roissy. To make it known is Bfmtv citing a source from the investigation linked to the case. The police have repeatedly asked the man, a homeless person, to throw away the knife in vain. The individual would then head to the cops to attack them and the officers opened fire, wounding the man in the abdomen. The collision would have occurred at Terminal 2F. According to some passengers, only one shot would have been fired. The man would then be loaded onto a stretcher and taken to an area not accessible to passengers, where he would die.

Subscribe to the newsletter

