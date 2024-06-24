A homeless man, known for spending nights in Amsterdam central station, has demonstrated a remarkable act of honesty by returning a wallet found on a train, which contained nearly 2,000 euros (approximately more than eight million Colombian pesos).

The local police, surprised and grateful for this gesture, decided to reward him for his integrity.

Hadjer Al Ali, a 33-year-old man who has been living on the streets for the past 18 months, He discovered the wallet while doing a regular round to collect plastic bottles.which he exchanges for money.

According to the authorities, there were almost 2,000 euros inside the wallet, but unfortunately there was no identification document or any other clue that would allow the owner to be located.

The police, recognizing Al Ali’s honesty, decided to grant him the “silver thumb”, a distinction sometimes awarded to exemplary citizens. In addition, they gave him a gift certificate worth 50 euros. This reward seeks to encourage and recognize selfless and honest actions among the community.

If after a year no one claims the money, the entire amount will be given to Al Ali, as the discoverer of the wallet. This measure not only ensures that the money remains safe, but also provides possible hope and relief for Al Ali in the future.

“No matter what I find, I always return it,” Al Ali mentioned in a video broadcast by the local press.

“Maybe the owner has a company and can offer me a job, maybe a building where I can live. You never know what can happen,” he added, reflecting optimism and hope despite his current situation.

