Homeless man massacred by a group of boys: shock video in Trastevere

Massacred by a group of boys in the heart of Rome. Last Saturday night a 55-year-old man, possibly homeless, was repeatedly kicked in the face by several young people in Piazza Trilussa, in the heart of Trastevere. The scene, taken by passers-by, shows three boys in sequence hitting the victim, who remains on the ground. “Daje de heel”, says one of the attackers in the video published by La Repubblica, in which a fight started by other boys to stop the aggression is also resumed.

According to the Roman daily, the man is shown for the first time in a video taken at around 10 pm, while he is held up with difficulty. Another video shows him shortly after lying on the ground under the Acqua Paola fountain, surrounded by dozens of boys, some of whom kick him.

Some girls ask them to stop (“Regà, what are you doing: stop oh”) without succeeding. After a few seconds other young people present in the square intervene, starting a big fight while the man remains dazed on the ground.

“It was just after midnight,” a witness told Ansa. “A circle of people had formed around this gentleman who joked and laughed, so much so that at one point, probably drunk, he started doing push-ups. Someone even offered him a drink. Then the circle tightened and some guys started spitting on him. He, annoyed, sat without reacting, while four-five of them started kicking him in the face ”.

According to the boy, an acquaintance of the attackers intervened to stop the violence. “When he saw the kicks he threw himself at his friends and a maxirissa was unleashed in the square which at that hour was very full”, he added, saying he was sure that they were all minors. “I and my friends then decided to leave, because that evening in Trastevere there was a bad air. For some time now we have all had this feeling, we are not calm ”.