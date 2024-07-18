Murder in Matera: 27-year-old in prison

The 27-year-old Moroccan national, resident in Policoro (Matera), already known to the police, was arrested by the Carabinieri and transferred to prison in Matera. accused of the death of a 51-year-old Romanian citizen, homeless, which occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday in Policoro. The young man is accused of murder aggravated by cruelty and futile motives.



The investigations revealed that the 51-year-old was brutally attacked while sitting on a bench and was rushed to the local emergency room. died a few hours later due to the very serious injuries he suffered.

The investigations by the military of the Arma coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Matera were immediate, from which emerged a family link between the 27-year-old Moroccan and the alleged perpetrator of the robbery, also to the detriment of the 51-year-old Romanian, which occurred the day before, an incident for which the Carabinieri of Policoro had placed a young Moroccan under arrest on suspicion of crime. This made it possible to outline a possible motive for the attack.