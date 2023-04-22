United States.- Users of social networks recalled the unusual case of a homeless man who searched for the owner who lost a colossal check in the year 2017.

The man decided to return the check to its owner, which you probably left without realizing it. There was a phone number written on the check, so he looked for a phone booth and made a call.

The number was from a businesswoman and CEO of several real estate companies.. The homeless man of Puerto Rican origin, 43, told her that he found her check and that she could pick it up.

They met and when she found out he was homeless, she was so affected by his kindness that she wanted to reward him.

The unusual case occurred in 2017 / Photo: Social networks

The woman bought him an apartment and then enrolled him in a real estate school.After graduating, she appointed him as a trustee of one of her foundations.