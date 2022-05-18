Puebla.- On his knees, as if asking for forgiveness, that’s how a man died in a street situation in front of the Señor de los Trabajos temple, in the San Pablo de los Frailes neighborhood, in the city of Puebla.

The man was about 65 years old, he was known by the locals as “El abuelito”, according to local media.

This Tuesday, the image showing the body of the man who died kneeling in front of the church was leaked on social networks. In it you can see that the police guarded the area where he was found, while some people look at the deceased in disbelief.

According to local media, the man died of hunger after a long time of not being able to get a job to buy food, added to the indifference of the people.

Some witnesses explained to the media that the man slept almost daily outside the temple and it was common to see him enter the church to pray. They also mentioned that in previous days he was seen complaining of stomach pain, which was caused by lack of food and water.

It may interest you:

After the images were released, some social network users urged the population to be supportive and provide help to people who are on the streets to prevent this type of story from repeating itself.