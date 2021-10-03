Human cruelty has no boundaries. We never pay enough attention to other people’s dramas, leaving those in trouble alone. Especially after the loss of the only reason for comfort in one’s life. As in the case of the homeless man crying run over dog in the street, which does not give itself peace because it has lost his only friend in the world.

Photo source from Pixabay

Don Raúl is a man who lives on the streets of Morelia, in Michoacán, in Mexico, a homeless man who tried to survive every day by doing the chores that came to him to earn some money. So he could feed his best friend, a puppy he was inseparable from.

Unfortunately, however, one day, while they were on the street, someone hit him. In the images you could see the literally desperate man, crying alone in the middle of a street because his puppy, Solovino, was no longer with him. He had embarked on his journey to the Rainbow Bridge too soon.

Photo source from Facebook

Solovino was hit by a car. Some residents who knew its history and that of Don Raúl, they decided to give the sad announcement through Facebook. Also making sure that the man received warmth and affection in the face of that mourning which for him represented a very serious loss.

The man had often helped some restaurateurs in the area to allow customers to park well and comfortably. Those same restaurateurs since the day of Solovino’s death have tried to sensitize everyone to give a little relief to a man who in an instant had lost his reason for living.

Photo source from Facebook

Homeless mourns the dog that for him represented everything in life

The post with the images of the two friends went viral and many said they were close to the man, knowing well that endless pain.

