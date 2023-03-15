In the Volgograd region, a homeless man burned down due to a fire on a heating main

In the Volgograd region, one person was burned alive, two more were injured in a fire on a heating main. The fire flared up because of an unextinguished cigarette butt, informs information agency “Vysota 102”.

The regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) found that a 61-year-old man lived in a heat chamber (reinforced concrete element of the sewer network). On the afternoon of March 14, two guests came to him, after which all three drank and smoked. One of the cigarette butts burned through the insulation of the pipeline, which led to a fire.

Passers-by who saw the smoke called emergency services to the scene. The two surviving men were hospitalized with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. One of them is said to be in critical condition.

In March, a fire station burned down in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Presumably, the firefighter who was in the building fell asleep with an unextinguished cigarette. The man was killed and two cars were damaged.