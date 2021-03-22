Police detained a homeless man at the residence of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in the United States. On Sunday, March 21, the newspaper reported TMZ citing a police source.

According to him, the residence of the actor has become a favorite place for the homeless. They often visited him in his absence, even swam in the pool. The artist’s neighbors called the police every time, because after Depp’s house they usually came to them.

This time, on Thursday, March 18, one of Depp’s neighbors spotted a homeless man in his backyard by the pool. Frightened by the owner, he climbed over the fence into the actor’s territory.

When the local police arrived at the scene, it turned out that the intruder had already partially emptied Depp’s bar, and then went to take a shower, the channel notes. “360”…

The man locked himself in the bathroom, so the police had to break down the door. The detainee was charged with vandalism and entry into someone else’s house, notes “Moscow 24”…

In August 2020, the house where the movie Edward Scissorhands was filmed with Johnny Depp as the main character was put up for sale in the United States. The cost of a cottage with an area of ​​133 sq. m in the small town of Lutz in Florida was estimated at $ 224 thousand.