Authorities in Tulsa, USA, are investigating whether a double murder that occurred on the 18th was a racial hate crime. A black man was arrested after shooting two white men in the back of the head, killing them instantly. Identified as Carlton Gilford, the shooter still opened fire on the same day against a security guard and a person shopping at a convenience store.

According to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department, Gilford is homeless and, on the morning of the 18th, would have gone to a local library, approached the first victim, sitting at one of the tables, and pulled the trigger. Then, on the run, he entered a convenience store and took aim at the back of the second man’s head. Witnesses reported that, even after the victim had fallen unconscious, the shooter would have continued to shoot at the body.

Surveillance video from the store showed that, in the aftermath, Gilford also shot a security guard and another person outside the store, but did not kill them. He was arrested, taken to a hospital, and charged with two first-degree murders and two counts of attempted murder. The police statement states that he admitted to the crimes at the time of his arrest.

On the last 6th, the case gained another chapter with an interview by the Tulsa County District Attorney, Steve Kunzweiler, to KOTVlocal affiliate of CBS. Regarding this case, the prosecutor said that the investigations show indications that the racial issue “played a role” in the crime. “I feel like this is something we can prove, and it’s something a judge or jury obviously needs to hear. So we’re going to present that information along with everything else,” he said.

Gilford is being held without bail and is due back in court on June 23, the newspaper reported. new york post.