The forced displacement of people as a consequence of climate change is a serious phenomenon that has been accelerating in recent times. and that, in general, it is associated with poor countries and more vulnerable to the effects of global warming. However, and according to a study by the US government, it would also be having a devastating effect in that country.

The report was produced by the Census Bureau (CB) as part of a new effort by the federal government to measure the uprooting that hurricanes, floods, droughts and other natural events are causing in their own territory.

And the preliminary figures they have arrived at are terrifying. According to the study, throughout 2022 nearly three and a half million people were displaced from their homes in the United States as a result of these events. That is, 1.4 percent of the population.

To put it in context, according to figures from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), annually Some 20 million people are forced to move from their homes due to natural disasters associated with climate change. In other words, based on BC statistics, more than 15 percent of that total would be happening in the US, even though the country only represents 4.25 percent of the world’s population.

Many live in hotspots where they typically lack the resources to adapt to an increasingly hostile environment.

The Census Bureau count was based on 68,500 responses received between January 4 and 16 of this year to online surveys that included questions about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and displacement due to natural phenomena in the previous 12 months.

The results were surprising because they were well above the uprooting average that had been occurring in previous years and that is generally documented by other entities such as the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, which tracks displaced persons within your own country for any reason.

According to this center, in the US some 10 million people have mobilized for these causes since 2008 or, on average, 800,000 per year. However, according to the Census Bureau, that figure is much lower than reality because it only took into account specific events, such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017, and only those where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ) and the Red Cross were involved in recovery efforts.

On the contrary, the CB statistics accounted for all the displaced persons in the 50 states of the country where minor disasters occurred and where the work of these entities was not necessary.

“These numbers are incredible. And what they suggest is that the international data and reports seriously underestimate the number of internally displaced persons,” says Hannah Perls, an attorney with the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard Law School.

According to the BC study, most of the displacements last year were short-term. Nearly 40 percent, the study says, returned home a week later. However, the same report documents that at least 16 percent of adults never returned to their cities and 12 percent were away from their homes for more than six months. Data that are also well above what until now was given as true.

According to Carlos Martin, a disaster expert at the Brookings Institution, that has to do with the devastating impact that hurricanes cause by causing longer displacements and sometimes causing permanent uprooting.

In this sense, says Martin, the numbers presented by the CB are logical given the number of hurricanes that have been occurring in recent years.

Something, moreover, that will grow in the future as climate change accelerates this type of phenomenon, which is becoming more and more powerful.

According to another report from the Institute for Economics and Peace, a think tank that brings together international experts, climate disturbances such as sea level rise, water scarcity and reduced agricultural yields caused by global warming could displace up to 1.2 billion people by the middle of this century.

According to this report, a large part of that population is found in some 31 countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

That is why The UN has identified the climate crisis as a “humanitarian crisis” of enormous proportions whose impact is global.

“Refugees, the internally displaced and the stateless are on the front lines of the climate emergency. Many live in hotspots where they typically lack the resources to adapt to an increasingly hostile environment. We must act now to help those most in need resist the growing violence of the climate crisis,” says the UNHCR.

Although Colombia is not part of that group of most vulnerable countries, the displacement caused by natural phenomena that may be associated with climate change is also notorious.

According to the Monitoring Center for Internal Displacement, between 2008 and 2021, 3.6 million people left their homes as a result of a natural phenomenon. Mostly as a result of floods, but also due to storms, fires and droughts.

The CB report also includes other interesting data. Among them, that the lowest-income households had displacement figures three times higher than those of families with more resources and that uprooting disproportionately affected Latino and African-American populations compared to white people.

This is probably because the poorest and Afro and Latino families live in areas of the country that are more vulnerable to this type of event or in residences built with inferior quality materials.

