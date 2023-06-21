Two sixteen-year-olds were arrested by the Carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna for the killing of 40-year-old Friederick Akwasi Adofo from Ghana, the homeless man beaten to death in Pomigliano d’Arco.

The two are accused by the prosecutor’s office for minors in Naples, which issued the arrest, of the crime of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile motives and cruelty.

The first clues were collected by the carabinieri through a video acquired immediately of the fact, but more precise indications were given to the military by other images in which it was possible to see the clothes and faces of the two attackers: one of the carabinieri from Pomigliano d ‘Arco managed to locate them and, having now had their names and surnames, the carabinieri blocked and stopped them. Now they are both available to the public prosecutor Raffaella Tedesco of the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office. In the first gruesome video, two young men are seen approaching and punching Akwasi Adofo: the man falls to the ground and the two begin to deliver a series of kicks to the head. The victim also manages to get up and take a few steps to then fall to the ground, where he will then be found dying since 118. On their social profiles – where other videos of violence have been published, with photos of knives and guns – the young people wear similar to those worn by the two attackers of the Ghanaian.