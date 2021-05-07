If you live on the street, it is difficult to meet deadlines. Frankfurt wants to offer people in precarious situations a special vaccination offer. At the same time, the pressure on the vaccination centers is growing.

D.The plan is there, the right vaccine is missing. Udo Götsch, chief infectious agent at the Frankfurt Health Department, is just waiting to finally get the signal from the state of Hesse that the product from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson can now also be ordered. He is hoping for an allocation of around 5,000 cans in order to be able to advance a special project. According to Götsch, the mobile vaccination teams currently working in refugee and homeless shelters as well as in drug aid facilities are to be equipped with the vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company in the future.

The preparation has the advantage that only one vaccination appointment is necessary. Especially for people whose life situation hardly allows planning, for example because they are mentally ill or live in tense living conditions, the single vaccination is an option to ensure full vaccination protection, says Götsch. He hopes that the people, who have often lost the feeling of security, can be conveyed exactly this again through the special vaccination offer. The vaccination offer must be “as low-threshold as possible”.