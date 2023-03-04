Actor Anthony Starr will arrive in Peru in less than two months. Fans celebrate the announcement of the organization of the Peru Comic Con 2023 event on social networks. Learn more in the note.

Two months after the event Peru Comic Con 2023, The organization announced through its social networks that Anthony Starr, who gives life to Homelander or Avenger in the series “The boys”, arrives in Peru as part of the guests of this year’s edition.

The New Zealand actor who plays the villain of the series Amazon Prime Video arrives at the convention of comics, movies, series and gaming, which will take place from Thursday, April 27 to Monday, May 1 at Arena 1 in San Miguel.

It should be noted that April 30 and May 1 will be the days in which Avenger fans will be able to meet him live and direct, according to the publication of ComicCon 2023.

Prices to meet Anthony Starr

Photography: s/320

Autograph: s/320

Meet & Greet: s/645

The latter includes a 30-minute session with individual and group photos, and a round of questions.

To enjoy the event there are four types of tickets. Each one has a price and has different benefits. Tickets are already on sale with a special discount for customers BBVA. To purchase your tickets, you can visit the following link: https://www.fanaticon.club

What other artist will be at Peru ComicCon 2023?

If you are a fan of the series Smallville, then you will be happy with this visit. american actor Michael Rosenbaum, known for playing Superman’s main enemy, Lex Luthor, also comes to our country. You will be able to share time with the artist on Friday the 28th or Saturday the 29th of April.