Advisors of the Republican Party in Chile. Christopher Venegas

The Chilean Constitutional Council, the body in charge of writing a new Magna Carta proposal in the South American country, has begun voting this week on the more than 1,000 amendments made by the different benches to the preliminary draft proposed by the Expert Commission. It has been a complex debate, marked by divisions between the ruling party and the opposition.

Despite the attempts made until last week to reach transversal agreements, the first sessions on Monday were held in a tense atmosphere. An amendment that declares the rodeo and the cueca as a national sport and dance in the section that establishes the obligation to “honor the homeland, respecting the activities that give rise to the identity of being Chilean”, was approved by the Commission on Principles, Civil and Political Rights, with votes from the extreme right-wing Republican Party and Chile Vamos – the conglomerate that brings together the right-wing parties traditional, Renovación Nacional (RN), Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI) and Evópoli- lit up the spirits. The initiative, included among the indications called of unity of purposethat is, those where there is supposed to be a greater consensus, had been agreed between the two right-wing blocs, which took the official councilors by surprise, who learned of its content only minutes before the vote.

“We are disappointed that these amendments arrive of unity of purpose only from the right, which poses the exclusion of our caucus in an aspect within which we could reach substantive agreements and it does not seem to us to be a good method”, said the Minister of Social Convergence (CS) Yerko Ljubetic.

The indication, which still must be voted on in plenary session of the Constitutional Council and reach 3/5 of the votes to be included in the final draft of the Constitution, generates controversy. Not only because it imposes a single way of looking at national identity, linked to the traditions of central Chile and excludes other forms of folklore that exist in other territories of the South American country, but also because it generates a strong rejection from certain sectors of the country. Rodeo, a sport in which two horseback riders must herd a steer and tackle it against a wall three consecutive times, has been the subject of controversy by organizations that point out that it would be animal abuse. According to a Criteria survey, carried out at the request of the NGO Animal Libre and released on Thursday, 64% of Chileans disagree with it being considered a national sport, while 75% say they do not feel identified with it. this practice.

For this reason, the view of experts from different sectors is that including this sport in the draft Constitution removes the possibilities of achieving a text that is approved by a majority in the exit plebiscite on December 17, in minutes when the Rejection seems to be ahead.c

Faced with the annoyance of the leftist parties, the delegates of the benches of the constituent body agreed that the amendments of unity of purpose be made known six hours before presenting themselves to the respective commission, to avoid repeating the altercation. In turn, as a way to continue seeking agreements, the term to vote on the indications was extended until September 6. In this way, the voting in the plenary session of the Constitutional Council, which will settle the content of the articles that will go to the final proposal, will start after September 11, the date on which the 50th anniversary of the coup is commemorated.

In order to try to unblock the debate on the most critical matters, on Wednesday four negotiating sub-commissions made up of three members of the Expert Commission and three democratically elected councilors were set up. These are the Social State, where social rights and the guarantee of rights are debated; Electoral System, which will analyze matters related to political parties and Congress; Rules of the Game, related to the required quorums and the role of the Constitutional Court; and Human Rights, where those articles related to international treaties, care and the right to life are reviewed.

However, the positions still seem to be far away and the negotiating groups are working against time to reach points of agreement. The fear, which both the ruling party and the center-right have already begun to make public, is that the new constitutional text will repeat the errors of the previous constituent process. The unsuccessful first attempt, the left, which had the majority, ended up over-ideologising the contents of the Magna Carta, which triggered the resounding triumph of the Rejection on September 4, 2022.

Now, the scenario seems to repeat itself, only this time to the opposite side. The right, made up of the Republican Party, with extreme positions, and Chile Vamos, has 33 of the 50 councilors, so it has the power to approve any of the amendments, without considering the left, which only has 17 councilors.

“The right wing is tense, the Republicans are pushing their agenda and Chile Vamos is trying to contain it. Meanwhile, the left is a spectator, it is not invited to the party,” says Claudio Fuentes, a professor at the School of Political Science at the Diego Portales University, who closely follows the process. Fuentes adds: “What they are doing is shooting themselves in the feet. We are at a time when the Constitution is beginning to include measures that are designed for electoral niches and that is why the Republican Party puts them. The same logic of the identities of the previous Convention is replicated now, but in another direction. Before they were indigenous people, environmentalists, women, people with disabilities, now they are huasos, small owners and SMEs”.