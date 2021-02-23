“Homeland and life” in recent days it has become an anthem of protest and criticism among the Cuban people. The issue of Gente de Zona, Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky was harshly criticized by authorities in the Caribbean country.

The issue was launched on February 16 and quickly generated a stir in social networks for the letter, in which the discomfort of Cubans before the communist government is raised. The video clip has nearly 2,000,000 views on YouTube.

One of the most controversial points is, without a doubt, the name of the composition, which is opposed to one of the most representative slogans of the regime and which is attributed to Fidel Castro: “Country or Death”.

In the music video the flag of the Central American island is even seen burning. Another topic that is addressed are the shortage of food, the arrest of opponents of the Government and the censorship of the media.

Reaction of the Government of Cuba to the song of Gente de Zona

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, made a comparison and dismissed the message of “Homeland and life” sharing on Twitter part of the song “Little diurnal serenade”, by Silvio Rodríguez. “This is how the country is sung,” wrote the president.

President of Cuba rejects the song of Gente de Zona

Gente de Zona claims to be afraid of retaliation

The members of the musical group confessed that they fear for the situation that their relatives could live in Cuba, due to the rejection that the subject has had on the part of the authorities; However, they stressed that they will not stop fighting for their ideals.

Alexander Delgado told EFE: “It is time to have an opinion, take a step forward, take the risk and determine the guilt of the Government of Cuba.” While the second singer of Gente de zona, Randy Malcom, added: “Fear? Fear of not being able to give music to those people that need it again ”.

Duo Gente de zona against the Cuban regime Down with the dictatorship

