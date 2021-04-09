Earlier this week, the internet was abuzz after a developer revealed a fully playable version of TimeSplitters 2 had been squirrelled away in Homefront: The Revolution. The only snag was the code required to unlock the easter egg had been lost to time – or so it was thought, until now.

Word of the substantial easter egg first surfaced over the weekend, when former Homefront: The Revolution developer Matt Phillips revealed the TimeSplitters 2 cameo seen in Homefront’s retail version – two story levels playable on an in-game arcade cabinet – was originally intended to be “fully playable” via an unlock code that was never publicly released.

Ian plays the TimeSplitters 2 Easter egg.

Unfortunately, “the unlock code has been lost to time,” Phillips explained, writing that he no longer had the notebook with it in any more. The developer did, however, reveal the code had been shared with a friend to leak in a Discord channel prior to its disappearance (“They called him a liar and banned his account”, Phillips noted), and it’s this very same friend – Xbox principal software engineer Spencer Perreault – who’s then re-emerged to save the day.

According to Perreault’s response, players wishing to squeeze some TimeSplitters 2 action out of their Homefront time, might want to try entering the code “LT + Up, LT + Up, Down, LT + Right, RT + Left, RT + B, LT + Y, LT + Y, RT + X, LT + A “into the game using an Xbox controller.

Here is a nice writeup. You can just enter the code on the level select screen for the easiest result. pic.twitter.com/ovUXyohqAr – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 9, 2021

But! That isn’t quite all. Famed Dark Souls dataminer Lance MacDonald later posted that he’d originally planned to try reverse engineering the Homefront arcade cabinet’s menu / input system (found some six hours into the game), but another player – Fanoto – got there first, discovering a bevvy of controller specific unlock codes, as seen above .

So there you go; if you still have a copy of Homefront: The Revolution to hand, you now have the perfect excuse to fire it up again. Although obviously, a quicker way to play TimeSplitters 2, if you still have a copy of that to hand, would just be to play TimeSplitters 2.