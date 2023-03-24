Homefront: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Friday 24 March 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Homefront, a 2013 action thriller film directed by Gary Fleder, written and produced by Sylvester Stallone, starring Jason Statham, James Franco, Winona Ryder and Kate Bosworth. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In a gang of dangerous drug dealers is an undercover agent, Phil Broker. One evening the drug dealers are arrested by the DEA, with the exception of Danny T. and his son, who manage to flee by car. Phil Broker chases them and catches up with them, but Danny T.’s son, armed, is killed. Broker leaves the DEA and moves with his daughter Maddy to a small town in Louisiana. At school, Maddy gets into a fight with a bully who provokes her, Teddy Klum; Broker is immediately called by management, and when he goes to school to pick up Maddy, the boy’s father argues with Broker and tries to attack him, but Broker knocks him out in seconds. Following this, Teddy’s mother, Cassie Klum, asks her brother Gator Bodine, an influential drug dealer, to scare the man; at a gas station, two henchmen sent by Gator provoke Broker and threaten him, but Broker neutralizes them without difficulty.

But the troubles don’t end there: while Broker and Maddy go horseback riding, Gator sneaks into their house, destroys Maddy’s soft toy, kidnaps the cat and finds some files, from which he deduces that Broker is responsible for Danny’s arrest T. Despite being in prison, Danny T. still controls a lot of drug trafficking in the city and therefore Gator steals Broker’s file and gives it to him, hoping that it will give him more freedom of movement. Meanwhile Broker and Maddy, slowly, manage to make it up to Cassie and Jimmy for the argument that took place at school. Chatting, thanks to his friend Teedo who helps him with some housework, Broker discovers that Gator is Teddy Klum’s uncle, and deduces that he may have been the one who broke into the house. So Broker meets Gator (who acts as if he is oblivious to the facts) in a bar and warns him to stay away from his house.

Homefront: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Homefront, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jason StathamPhil Broker

James FrancoMorgan ‘Gator’ Bodine

Winona RyderSheryl Marie Mott

Kate BosworthCassie Bodine Klum

Marcus HesterJimmy Klum

Rachelle Lefevre as Susan Hetch

Omar Benson MillerTeedo

Owen HarnClay

Clancy Brown: Sheriff Keith Rodrigue

Frank GrilloCyrus Hanks

Christa CampbellLydia

Chuck Zito: ‘Danny T’ Turrie

Izabela Vidovic as Maddy Broker

Stuart Greer: Lewis

Christopher Alan WeaverTerry

Lance E. Nichols: DEA Operations Leader

Streaming and TV

Where to see Homefront on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 24 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.