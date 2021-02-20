Business is undoubtedly going well at the online furniture retailer from Berlin. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

Sales are increasing rapidly, the breakeven point has been reached on an annual basis, there are sufficient funds from a capital increase in Europe and from the IPO of the subsidiary Mobly in Brazil. Last year sales increased by 42 percent with an Ebitda margin of three percent. The development was also supported by the corona restrictions on stationary retail. Last year, the online retailer achieved a 44 percent increase in customers to almost 2.2 million active customers. Home24 CEO Marc Appelhoff is correspondingly optimistic: “We have enough clout to push our growth ambitions.” However, Home24 will not publish a more detailed outlook until the end of March.



Equipped: Growing customer base. Business really gets going. Chart technical potential up to the all-time high of 30 euros.

Recommendation: Buy



Target price: EUR 30.00



Stop rate: 16.00 euros