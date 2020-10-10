D.he SPD insists on a legal right to home office. The deputy chairman of the Bundestag faction, Katja Mast, told the German Press Agency: “For the SPD Bundestag faction, the right to mobile work is far from off the table. Those who go politically brave must expect resistance, we are used to that. That’s why we’re not going to let up. “

Mast went on to say: “The last few months have shown how much mobile work can be a relief. The corona pandemic shows us clearly what is going on. In the coming weeks, more people will certainly work from home again. ”A right to mobile working is not a panacea, but it creates protection and security for employers and employees.

There is considerable opposition to the plans in the Union. A draft by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) was initially stopped by the Federal Chancellery. The draft provides for a legal right to mobile working. Employees should be able to work mobile or in the home office 24 days a year with a five-day week. The prerequisite is that the activity is suitable and there are no operational reasons against it.

The Chancellery said on Tuesday that the draft was not suitable for further coordination between the federal ministries. In the coalition agreement there is a right to information, but no legal right to home office. Without such a departmental coordination, the legislative initiative would have failed.

The chairman of the Federal Employment Agency (BA), Detlef Scheele, told the Funke media group (Saturday) that Heil could rely on Scheele’s support for his proposal “by and large”. “24 days of home office a year – that is a framework that will certainly not overwhelm anyone,” says Scheele. “The problem lies in the detail – for example in the question of whether you lose your right to a permanent office space if you work regularly from home.”