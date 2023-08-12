Home | Why does the renovation of a mini-sized bathroom cost 20,000 euros? The expert explains and tells how anyone dreaming of renovation should act

According to the expert, you can get a well-planned, high-quality bathroom renovation for less than 15,000 euros, and prices may even be falling at the moment.

How five-square bathroom renovation can cost almost 20,000 euros? wondered Juha Javanese On HS’s Mielipide website from the beginning of the week. According to him, the shower room of the detached house should have had new tiles and updated furniture, but the renovation was not included in the price.

HS asked the consulting engineer about it From Jari Hännikäinen, who works for Kiinteistöliitto in Uusimaa. How much does it usually cost to renovate a five-square-meter bathroom in the capital region and Uusimaa region?

“If there are no surprises, such as moisture damage or asbestos, I would say that you can get a standard bathroom renovation for 12,000-15,000 euros,” says Hännikäinen.

In the usual in a bathroom renovation, the square price of wall and floor tiles is around 30–40 euros per square meter. Tile prices vary from less than 20 euros per square meter to over a hundred euros per square meter.

You can also spend hundreds to thousands of euros on other materials and bathroom furniture if you wish. For example, the price of a standard toilet seat varies between 200 and 500 euros, but the more expensive seats cost another thousand euros.

Hännikäinen estimates that 20,000 euros is the absolute upper limit for a normal bathroom renovation. It already includes a little something extra, such as more expensive materials or an extra work step.

The age of the apartment and the bathroom also affects what usually needs to be done before tiling.

“If the wall or floor has to be leveled before waterproofing and tiling, it can easily add a ton or two to the price,” says Hännikäinen.

He advises planning a bathroom renovation, always order a demolition and repair work explanation, which costs 500–1000 euros. On the basis of the job description in an engineering office specializing in renovation construction, the professional determines what needs to be done in the bathroom in question and what materials the work will be done with.

The explanation also records how to proceed and what it will cost if, for example, the wall plaster exposed under the old tiles is uneven or there is excess moisture under the floor.

“Possible surprises are baked into the total price or can be dropped from the final price if some work steps do not need to be done,” says Hännikäinen.

According to him, with the help of the report, you can send a request for quotation to, for example, four or five different renovation companies.

When choosing a company, you should check that it has fulfilled its social obligations, i.e. it is, for example, entered in the advance collection register and pays the necessary taxes and is sufficiently insured. You can search for information, for example, free of charge From the register of the business and business information system (YTJ) or From the Finnish Customer Service register.

“It is smart for a private consumer to always ask for references, i.e. the company’s 5–10 previous properties and their contact information,” advises Hännikäinen.

According to him, it always makes sense to call at least one of these locations and ask how the renovation went. Did you get your money’s worth? Were the agreed costs, schedules and quality realized?

“ The most common mistakes in bathroom renovations are made when saving in the planning work.

The most common mistakes in bathroom renovation, in Hännkäinen’s opinion, saving is done in the design work. Then, when the renovation starts, you certainly don’t know what it will cost and from where.

Some also want to save money by splitting the renovation into stages and having them done by different contractors. In Hännikäinen’s opinion, it is often not worth it, because if the same contractor is responsible for the demolition, electrical work, waterproofing, smoothing, tiling and plumbing, the quality is usually more consistent and reliable.

In the worst case, tiling cannot be done if the work step before it is done poorly. It is important that each stage has the same quality requirements.

The company doing the bathroom renovation has its own renovation workers, in addition to which they usually use certain electrical and plumbing experts as subcontractors.

The electrical expert protects the new sockets in the bathrooms with a fault current protection switch, which cuts off the power in the event of a fault, and the plumbing expert makes the pressure water pipe connections to the house’s water pipe network, Hännikäinen says.

“Insurance usually does not cover damage if the work has not been done properly.”

Before the bathrooms of houses built in 1994 must also be surveyed for asbestos and harmful substances to ensure that there is no asbestos or the like in the structures. It must be done before the demolition work begins. The price is usually between 300 and 600 euros.

According to Hännikäinen, you can apply for reliable experts for various mapping and monitoring work in connection with the renovation, among other things Construction certificates from the website.

Some also want to save by buying a batch of cheap tiles themselves from somewhere. According to Hännikäinen, there is a risk that the tiles are convex or concave and the end result is not even.

“A well-planned and executed bathroom renovation will last for the next 20–25 years,” sums up Hännikäinen.

According to him, there is no longer a labor shortage in the sector because new construction has decreased significantly. Hännikäinen believes that the prices of bathroom renovations may even drop slightly in the near future.