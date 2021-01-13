Home When mistakes were revealed about a detached house, it turned out that the seller no longer exists – the expert tells you what house deals should always take into account

The buyer should find out the seller’s financial situation and agree on liability for errors in the deed of sale.

Sometimes the detached house deal is surprisingly unpleasant.

A reader of Helsingin Sanomat tells about the house he bought, which revealed shortcomings during the renovation, even though they should not have been according to the deed of sale.

The actual problems began when buyers complained about the errors they found. It turned out that the seller of the house no longer exists. The house had been purchased from a limited company that had been wound up.

“The company’s shareholders are not responsible for anything themselves. We are now in a situation where you can find anything in the house, you have to take care of it yourself, ”the reader says.

He wants to know if anything can be done. Should a real estate agent be warned when buying a house from a company?

“ In a limited company, shareholders are usually not liable for the company’s obligations.

Home sales disputes an experienced lawyer Tiina Koskinen-Tammi considers the situation unfortunate but not exceptional. According to him, similar cases are encountered from time to time.

A limited company can be a seller of real estate, for example, when a house has been bought for repair and sale after repair. In such situations, you can try to protect yourself from unpleasant surprises in advance, for example by agreeing on liability for errors in writing before making a transaction.

Koskinen-Tammi talks about one case. In it, the buyer demanded a clause in the deed of sale that the owner of the limited company acting as the seller of the property agrees to be liable for any errors personally with his property if the company is insolvent.

In a limited company, shareholders are usually not personally liable for the company’s obligations, and claims based on liability for errors in a real estate transaction cannot be made against anyone other than the seller, who can therefore also be a company, Koskinen-Tammi says.

Usually Disputes related to the house deal will be resolved as disputes. Koskinen-Tammi also knows of stores that have been criminalized. In them, the owner of the company has been applied for criminal liability and liability for damages caused by a crime.

“If there’s any indication of cheating, on a criminal basis, it would be almost the only way to hold those involved in the trade liable,” he says.

This is not always possible. Conviction of a crime and compensation for damage caused by a crime require that the seller’s conduct actually meets the characteristics of a crime, such as fraud or aggravated fraud.

For example, a communication error may be fraud. A secret mistake, on the other hand, cannot be a crime because the seller was not aware of the mistake either.

In order for a dispute to be promoted into a criminal case, a request for an investigation must be made to the police.

“ The broker must inform the buyer of the seller’s insolvency, if known to the broker.

Detached house In a store, it is important to check the condition of the item carefully with the help of an expert before making the transaction, Koskinen-Tammi reminds.

Commissioning a condition inspection and, if necessary, an even more thorough condition examination are essential steps in trading, regardless of whether the seller is a company or an individual.

According to Koskinen-Tammi, the buyer should also find out the financial situation of the seller company. For example, the trade register provides financial statement information and the foreclosure register with the company’s business ID provides a certificate of possible foreclosure liabilities.

Good the intermediary’s instructions on the intermediary’s obligation to provide information state that the intermediary must provide the buyer with all information about the object that may affect the transaction.

For example, the broker must inform the buyer of the seller’s insolvency, if known to the broker. The information may affect the buyer’s ability to obtain a price reduction from the seller or to cancel the transaction in the event of an error.

If necessary, the intermediary must ask the enforcement authority for a certificate of the seller from the enforcement register if there is reason to suspect insolvency.

