Home | We found out what a good location really means today – The old notions of real estate are no longer completely true

Vantaa’s Jokiniemi and Helsinki’s Toukola both meet the definition of a good location, but for quite different reasons.

Is the location of the apartment right if it is located near the center? HS asked the experts’ opinion on the matter. With Jutu’s calculator, you can also find out where in the capital region your wishes in terms of distance and price per square meter meet best.

In the apartment has a well-equipped kitchen and plenty of storage space. The bathroom has just been renovated. The area is quiet, the shop is nearby, the school and the kindergarten are just around the corner.

Above all, the location is excellent, because the transport connections are excellent: you can take the bus to the center in no time!